Klobuchar shares the story of her husband's bout with coronavirus

Published on Friday, 27 March 2020

Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Friday said her husband has “turned the corner” in his battle with coronavirus, a positive turn of events after the Minnesota senator said he was put on oxygen after "coughing up blood."

“I think a lot a people have it worse than we did, in that he got out of the hospital," Klobuchar said on CNN. "He had a temperature over 100 degrees for ten days, and then he ended up going in after he was coughing up blood for tests and X-rays. They checked him right away and said he had pneumonia. And he was on oxygen for four or five days, and then somehow turned the corner, and he’s now recovering at home. They still don’t know when he won't be contagious, so I am going to go wave to him outside the window."

Klobuchar said she wasn't tested for the virus because she hasn’t been in contact with her husband, 52-year-old John Bessler, since he began having symptoms. The Minnesota senator is staying with Sen. Tina Smith while Bessler, an attorney and law professor, recovers alone in their apartment.

She said they still aren’t sure where he contracted the virus, but she made sure to call him hourly to have him check his temperature. She said she knew he was feeling better when he responded to his daughter’s request to play "Words with Friends" after multiple days of “sleeping all the time.”

“It is something that so many Americans know right now. They can’t go in visit to their loved ones. They are relying on these incredible healthcare providers that they only get to talk to over the phone," Klobuchar said. "I want to thank them, but I also want to say to the rest of America that this is not easy. We know how hard this is going to be. But if his story is anything, when he’s only 52 and healthy his whole life. His story is follow the rules. At least he didn't get others sick. Because the minute he thought he had a cold, he stayed in the apartment."

While Klobuchar’s husband had pneumonia, he was never put on a ventilator. The supply of ventilators and other vital medical equipment has been a point of contention between federal, state and local governments as health care workers across the country scramble to get their hands on the devices.

“There are so many worse stories, and some of your viewers know exactly what I am talking about, people who are on ventilators right now. People who need to be on ventilators right now," Klobuchar said. "So, I think the key is, I never got a test because I never had symptoms. Fourteen days I hadn't been with him, and I never got symptoms. So I didn't need to have a test. It makes you understand why we have those tests and how we have to make sure they go to the people that need them the most. And why we just have to follow the rules because we're not going to have the capacity as we are seeing in new York and New Orleans and other places to be able to bring everyone in the hospital at the same time.”

Klobuchar is among many other members of Congress who have been directly affected by the virus. While members like Sen. Rand Paul and Rep. Ben McAdams have tested positive for the illness, others have opted to quarantine themselves amid fears they might have been exposed.

