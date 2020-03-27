The pandemic is squeezing care for this congressman’s injured son

Articles

Rep. Markwayne Mullin’s son is “stable” and expected to be released from the hospital later Friday, Meredith Blanford, a spokeswoman for the congressman, said in an email.

Jim Mullin was airlifted to a Tulsa hospital after being seriously injured in a UTV accident, his father announced on Instagram. His “brothers literally had to pull him out of the creek,” he wrote.

The Oklahoma Republican had just arrived in Washington on Thursday night ahead of the House vote on the coronavirus aid package when he got a call from his wife, Christie.

“He was unconscious and his vitals were very weak,” Mullin said Friday morning on Twitter while trying to get back to Oklahoma.

I flew to DC last night to vote on the coronavirus stimulus package today. Shortly after I landed, my wife called & told me my son Jim had an accident & was being airlifted to the hospital. He is improving, but I am on my way back to OK to be with him. Thank you for your prayers. pic.twitter.com/QGNd3ZHOb6 March 27, 2020

His son’s discharge is a good sign that his condition is stabilizing, the congressman said, but also a sign of the growing concern over the shortage of medical supplies.

“Because of the need for hospital beds due to COVID-19, if his vitals continue to stay good and there’s no bleeding of the brain they will release him,” Mullin said.

Jim has been in rehab since a wrestling accident earlier this year, but his facility, the Centre for Neuro Skills in Bakersfield, California, had to close along with other businesses. (It’s currently using telehealth for patient care, Blanford said.)

“We will be heading back out there once they are open,” said Mullin.

