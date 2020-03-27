The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Coronavirus Special Report: Evening update, 3/27

Category: U.S. Politics

Tonight: We take you inside the Capitol, where lawmakers cleared for the president’s signature a historic stimulus package of more than $2.2 trillion for combating the COVID-19 pandemic. It was not without drama and tension. We also bring you up to date on the latest health policy news.

The post Coronavirus Special Report: Evening update, 3/27 appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-on-congress/coronavirus-special-report-evening-update-3-27/

