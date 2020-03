Articles

Published on Friday, 27 March 2020

Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Pa.) announced Friday he has tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the fifth known member of Congress to have contracted COVID-19.Kelly said in a statement he began experiencing flu-like symptoms earlier this week and went...

