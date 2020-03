Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 22:35 Hits: 7

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) indicated Friday that the lower chamber should consider ways to allow for lawmakers to conduct legislative business from afar after leaders in both parties had to get creative to pass coronavirus relief...

