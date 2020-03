Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 21:24 Hits: 5

Fox Business Network has parted ways with Trish Regan less than two weeks after the primetime host controversially called Democratic criticism of President Trump's handling of the coronavirus outbreak "yet another a...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/489927-trish-regan-departs-fox-business