Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 17:31 Hits: 7

The House on Friday passed a historic $2 trillion coronavirus relief package, overcoming eleventh-hour hurdles erected by a GOP lawmaker that sent furious lawmakers across the country racing back to Washington to move the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/489852-house-passes-2-trillion-coronavirus-relief-bill-with-trump-to-sign-quickly