Coronavirus Special Report: Morning minute 3/27

The House is expected to vote today on the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill that the Senate passed unanimously on Wednesday night. It would expand unemployment benefits, provide $1,200 checks to most American adults and throw a lifeline to businesses crippled by the virus.

The process the House takes to pass the bill remains in question. Leaders want to pass the bill by voice vote, allowing some members to stay away. That would also allow conservatives who object to what they see as the bill’s largesse, and liberals, who say it’s too generous to corporations, to say they voted no.

Any member could request a roll call vote, and if one does, Pelosi plans to allow members to vote for the bill while they are not present. It’s an unprecedented and potentially unconstitutional act if a majority of members aren’t actually on the House floor.

