Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 26 March 2020 18:17 Hits: 2

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is throwing cold water on talk of moving forward with another coronavirus stimulus bill after the House passes a $2 trillion rescue package on Friday.McCarthy told reporters Thursday that Congress...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/489693-house-gop-leader-pumps-brakes-on-follow-up-to-coronavirus-relief-package