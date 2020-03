Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 26 March 2020 17:43 Hits: 3

Dyson, the company behind high-tech vacuums and hand dryers, says it has received an emergency order from the United Kingdom for 10,000 ventilators, and it has already designed a new machine.J...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/technology/technology/489680-dyson-designs-new-ventilator-will-produce-15000-to-fight