Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 26 March 2020 20:14 Hits: 5

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar had a testy on-air interview with White House trade adviser Peter Navarro on Thursday as they discussed the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/489720-cnns-keilar-gets-in-testy-exchange-with-white-house-official-youre-wasting