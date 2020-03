Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 26 March 2020 21:48 Hits: 6

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a sweeping suspension of its enforcement of environmental laws Thursday, telling companies they would not need to meet environmental standards during the coronav...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/489753-epa-suspends-enforcement-of-environmental-laws-amid-coronavirus