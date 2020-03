Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 02:10 Hits: 10

President Trump on Thursday questioned whether New York will actually need the tens of thousands of ventilators the state's leaders have said will be required to handle the expected number of coronavirus cases there....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/489789-trump-questions-need-for-30000-ventilators-in-new-york