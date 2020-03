Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 26 March 2020 17:50 Hits: 10

American health officials are deeply concerned that the coronavirus outbreak that has overwhelmed New York City hospitals in recent days is just the first in a wave of local outbreaks likely to strike cities across the co...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/489684-exclusive-top-cdc-official-warns-new-yorks-coronavirus-outbreak-is-just-a