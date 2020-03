Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 25 March 2020 23:26 Hits: 6

Americans need to be prepared for the possibility that COVID-19 could become a seasonal disease, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Wednesday.

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/489582-fauci-says-us-needs-to-be-prepared-for-coronavirus-to-be-cyclical