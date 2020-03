Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 25 March 2020 19:33 Hits: 1

Intentionally spreading the coronavirus could be considered an act of terrorism, federal officials have said. Amid increasing reports of people trying to purposely expose others to COVID-19 while mocking the … Click to Continue »

Read more https://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/coronavirus/article241494876.html#storylink=rss