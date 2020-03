Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 25 March 2020 19:51 Hits: 5

Thirteen immigrants being held in detention centers are “especially vulnerable” to coronavirus, according to a lawsuit filed in a California federal district court. The detained immigrants, who are being held … Click to Continue »

Read more https://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/coronavirus/article241497051.html#storylink=rss