Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 25 March 2020 19:42 Hits: 2

What we do in the next few weeks matters, Air Force Brig. Gen Paul Friedrichs said, but we won't know if it worked until even later.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/EwcxwU9bydI/