Airlines get what they wanted in Senate stimulus negotiations

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 25 March 2020 19:14 Hits: 3

The latest Senate effort to blunt the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic includes $29 billion in loans and $29 billion in grants — the exact amount requested by the airline industry.

The stimulus bill released Wednesday matches what Airlines for America, an industry group representing major airlines, had called for: immediate grant relief of $25 billion for passenger airlines and $4 billion for cargo airlines and with an additional $25 billion for passenger airlines and $4 billion for cargo airlines in zero-interest loans and loan guarantees.

Earlier versions of the Senate bill had included only loans, but the airline industry, unions and Democrats protested, saying the industry needed an immediate infusion of cash to preserve jobs. The most recent draft also includes $3 billion for contractors — a request by unions, which said some of the most at-risk employees were contractors such as wheelchair attendants and those who clean the aircraft.

The latest bill also includes the $10 billion requested by U.S. airports, which estimate that they will lose at least $14 billion as a result of the pandemic.

“The entire airport industry is extremely grateful Congress and the Trump administration have stepped up to help offset a portion of the $14 billion and counting that airports will lose this year as a result of the steep, unexpected drop in travel brought about by the coronavirus health pandemic,” said Kevin M. Burke, Airports Council International-North America president and CEO.

Airports have struggled with a debt burden of some $100 billion, accumulated over the course of two decades, and airports owe some $7.4 billion at the end of the calendar year, according to ACI-NA. If the $10 billion is included in that final bill, much could help with debt servicing.

The bill also includes a little more than $1 billion for Amtrak and $25 billion for transit, which have both struggled because of plummeting ridership during the crisis.

One provision in the bill may ultimately benefit Boeing, the troubled aircraft manufacturer which grounded its flagship aircraft the Boeing 737 Max last March after two crashes. It would allocate $17 billion in loans for businesses “critical to maintaining national security.”

It does not name a specific company, but people familiar with the negotiations say it is designed for Boeing, a prime U.S. defense contractor which has also seen business drop off in the current health crisis as well as 737 Max problems.

The post Airlines get what they wanted in Senate stimulus negotiations appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2020/03/25/airlines-get-what-they-wanted-in-senate-stimulus-negotiations/