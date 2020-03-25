Stimulus bill gives Fed direct loan funds with few strings

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 5
The Senate’s stimulus package set to go to the floor Wednesday would allow corporations of all types — not just banks — to turn to the Federal Reserve for direct lending with few restrictions on how those funds are used.
The package would give the Treasury secretary $454 billion to support credit facilities established by the Federal Reserve in response to the coronavirus crisis. The funds would also go toward the creation of Fed facilities to provide financing to state and municipalities. The package would also temporarily lift a number of banking regulations while the national COVID-19 emergency persists.
The Fed has created six credit facilities in the last two weeks — in addition to slashing interest rates to almost zero and starting to buy unlimited amounts of U.S. Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities from banks — and has plans to open more in an effort to keep U.S. banks and businesses solvent while much of the economy shuts down to slow the pandemic’s spread.
While the Fed works regularly with banks and other nonbank financial firms, its actions to provide direct credit to other corporations is a step the central bank didn’t take even during the 2008 financial crisis.
The $454 billion would fund those credit facilities.
Senate Banking Chairman Michael D. Crapo, R-Idaho., said in a statement that the funds would support $4 trillion in Fed lending.
On a press call Wednesday with reporters, Sen. Patrick J. Toomey, R-Pa., offered a smaller amount, saying the Fed could leverage those funds into $2 trillion to $3 trillion in loans.
When making loans and loan guarantees out of the $454 billion fund, the Treasury would need to restrict borrowers from buying back stocks or paying out dividends until a year after the loan is repaid. The borrowers would also have to agree to executive compensation limits for the life of the loans. But the bill would allow Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to waive those restrictions “upon a determination that such a waiver is necessary to protect the interests of the Federal Government.”
The bill would direct the Treasury secretary to “endeavor to seek the implementation of a program or facility” that would make direct loans to businesses and nonprofit organizations with between 500 and 10,0000 employees. The interest rates on those loans would be set at a 2 percent annual rate and borrowers would not need to pay principal or interest for the first six months.
That provision appears to provide a facility for firms too large for the bill’s $349 billion forgivable loan program for small businesses, which is restricted to covering payroll and other fixed costs. But the language of the text falls short of requiring the Treasury to establish such a credit facility with the Fed and doesn’t say how large it must be.
If the Treasury and the Fed establish such a lending facility, borrowers applying for loans through it would need to make a “good-faith certification” that:
The credit facility provision says this medium-sized business lending program would be separate from a “Main Street Lending Program” that the Fed has said it intends to create for smaller businesses.
It also appears to be separate from the primary market corporate credit facility the Fed created on Monday to directly lend to nonbank companies. The Fed used $10 billion from the Treasury’s Exchange Stabilization Fund to create that facility. That Fed corporate credit facility is limited to investment-grade firms — meaning mostly large, publicly traded corporations — seeking bridge financing for up to four years. They can issue bonds, which the facility would purchase, at a low interest rate. Issuers also must pay a 1 percent commitment fee. The facility’s terms allow firms to roll over payments for 6 months. While a borrower isn’t paying back, it cannot pay dividends or make stock buybacks.
The bill would also make the following regulatory changes for the duration of the national emergency:
