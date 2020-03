Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 25 March 2020 17:46 Hits: 1

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) ripped the Senate after reports that the upper chamber may adjourn for a month after voting on its coronavirus stimulus package, saying it would be "completely dangerous and unacceptable."“The Senate might...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/489478-ocasio-cortez-rips-senate-over-possible-month-long-adjournment