Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 25 March 2020 18:16 Hits: 4

Democratic and Republican governors, as well as local officials, are pushing back against President Trump's signals that he wants to restart the economy by Easter, warning that ending strict social distancing practices co...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/489487-states-reject-trump-calls-for-reopening-economy