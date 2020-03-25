Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 25 March 2020 09:00 Hits: 10

Democratic lawmakers and President Donald Trump reached agreement last night on a $2 trillion rescue package that will send $1,200 checks to many American adults and allocate $500 billion to companies hurt by the shutdown. Most of it will come in the form of Federal Reserve loans. Democrats, concerned that companies would take bailouts and still lay off workers, added language creating an inspector general and a congressionally appointed panel to oversee the money.

Senators, still in Washington, could vote on the deal today. But getting it through the House won’t be as easy. Representatives remain in their districts, and many don’t want to come back to the crowded Capitol.

House Rules Chairman Jim McGovern hopes to pass the bill by unanimous consent or voice vote to allow them to stay home. But a single member of the House could then block passage, requiring the lawmakers to return.

Show notes:

The post Coronavirus Special Report: Morning minute, 3/25 appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-on-congress/coronavirus-special-report-morning-minute-3-25/