Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 21:44 Hits: 2

President Trump’s push to relax social-distancing restrictions and reopen businesses by Easter has ignited a fierce debate on Capitol Hill — and among people around the country — over whether aggressive efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic have...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/489331-trump-triggers-congressional-debate-with-comments-on-reopening-economy