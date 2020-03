Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 23:13 Hits: 7

Sen. Martha McSally (R-Ariz.) has introduced legislation that would withhold pay from all Senate members until the chamber passes a coronavirus stimulus package in response to the national outbreak."If Americans ar...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/489347-new-bill-would-withhold-pay-from-senate-until-a-coronavirus-stimulus-package