Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 23:43 Hits: 10

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) said someone in the state tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a "coronavirus party.""We have a positive test from someone who attended a coronavirus party," Beshear said at a...

