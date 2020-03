Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 14:18 Hits: 3

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday said she's hopeful Congress can reach on a deal a massive coronavirus relief package by day's end, but warned that Republican "poison pills" could gum up the process and prompt H...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/489193-pelosi-warns-against-poison-pills-as-senate-negotiators-near-a-stimulus-deal