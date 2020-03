Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 16:28 Hits: 6

Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.), the No. 3 Republican in the House, asserted the U.S. won’t return to a functioning economy if hospitals are overrun with patients who have contracted coronavirus. The Wyoming Republican’s comments come as the White House...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/489225-cheney-economy-wont-function-if-hospitals-are-overrun