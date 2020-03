Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 16:01 Hits: 8

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) begged the Trump administration on Tuesday for more ventilators, warning that the peak of the coronavirus could hit the state in 14 days.Cuomo said the state needs at least 30,000 of...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/489214-cuomo-says-ny-needs-30000-ventilators-pleads-with-feds-for-help