Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 24 March 2020

The federal government will pay the full salaries of furloughed workers for up to four months under an emerging stimulus deal expected to get a vote as soon as Tuesday.Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer (N.Y....

