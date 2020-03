Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 23 March 2020

Rep. Mike McCaul (R-Texas), the top Republican on the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, says China must do more with its markets to prevent the outbreak of diseases like the coronavirus. In a Monday letter to Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head...

