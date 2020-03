Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 23 March 2020 23:01 Hits: 3

The House Judiciary Committee announced Monday that it had postponed an upcoming oversight hearing with Attorney General William Barr due to the coronavirus outbreak.In a tweet, Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) explained that "overwhelming"...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/489130-house-judiciary-committee-postpones-hearing-with-barr-amid-coronavirus