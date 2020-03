Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 23 March 2020 13:14 Hits: 2

Surgeon General Jerome Adams on Monday reiterated an urgent call for Americans to follow recommendations to stay at home in order to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus."I want America to understand this w...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/488974-surgeon-general-on-coronavirus-this-week-its-going-to-get-bad