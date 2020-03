Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 23 March 2020 16:21 Hits: 10

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) tore into Democrats Monday morning for their latest stimulus demands as more than three days of negotiations have failed to yield a deal.McConnell ticked off the items...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/489021-mcconnell-excoriates-democrats-over-stimulus-demands