Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 22 March 2020 21:53 Hits: 2

Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence H. Summers (Clinton) and director of the National Economic Council (Obama) posted an innocuous, if obvious, question on his Twitter feed on Saturday. Read the answers, 2,400 of them.

The post A Former Treasury Secretary Gets the Answers He Didn’t Want to Read appeared first on DCReport.org.

Read more https://www.dcreport.org/2020/03/22/a-former-treasury-secretary-gets-the-answers-he-didnt-want-to-read/