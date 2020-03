Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 22 March 2020 19:04 Hits: 2

This mobile, or fixed system, provides 10 patient holding/staging beds and can support a maximum throughput of 40 patients in a 24-hour period, according to the release.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/FrY0PM_oeiE/