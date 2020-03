Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 22 March 2020 14:36 Hits: 2

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said Sunday that stimulus checks should be sent to all Americans and then collected next year in taxes from Americans who don't need the assistance. "I do t...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/488863-ocasio-cortez-give-stimulus-checks-to-everyone-now-collect-next-year-from