Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 20 March 2020 15:40 Hits: 4

Former Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Industrial Affairs Jeff Bialos explains how the Defense Production Act should be employed going forward to combat the new coronavirus.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/D0g7UY0k7ig/