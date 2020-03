Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 22 March 2020 15:55 Hits: 9

Democratic leaders are objecting to an ambitious Republican proposal to spend up to $500 billion to leverage loans to a variety of industries, ranging from airlinesĀ and energy companies to car manufacturers, as part of a...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/488879-fight-over-500-billion-corporate-loan-funding-holds-up-coronavirus-stimulus