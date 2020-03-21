The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

California Rep. Mark DeSaulnier in critical condition with pneumonia

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 9

California Democratic Rep. Mark DeSaulnier is in critical condition after being hospitalized for pneumonia, his office announced Saturday.

DeSaulnier was admitted to the hospital earlier this week due to complications of pneumonia from a rib fracture, which he suffered after falling during a run. His office noted he tested negative for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

“Unfortunately, Congressman DeSaulnier’s condition has deteriorated and he is in critical condition,” Betsy Arnold Marr, DeSaulnier’s chief of staff, said in a statement. “The doctors are doing everything they can to care for the Congressman. Mark’s family and staff appreciate your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time.”

DeSaulnier was first elected to Congress in 2014.

Lindsey McPherson contributed to this report. 

The post California Rep. Mark DeSaulnier in critical condition with pneumonia appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2020/03/21/california-rep-mark-desaulnier-in-critical-condition-with-pneumonia/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version