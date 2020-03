Articles

Published on Sunday, 22 March 2020

Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-Calif.) is in critical condition due to complications of a non-COVID-19 related pneumonia after fracturing a rib Friday. He was admitted to a Washington, D.C., hospital where he appeared to be in stable condition....

