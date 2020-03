Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 21 March 2020 23:34 Hits: 8

Senate Republicans say they are drafting the text of a mammoth stimulus package to stem the economic effects of the coronavirus outbreak, even as they have not yet locked in an agreement on the legislation with Democrats....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/488837-gop-drafting-stimulus-package-without-deal-with-democrats