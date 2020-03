Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 20 March 2020 22:51 Hits: 4

The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee said Friday that a shift to remote voting amid the coronavirus crisis would pose no risk to national security."I am confident that the logistical and security questions could be addressed if the House...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/488746-schiff-remote-voting-would-not-compromise-national-security