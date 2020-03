Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 20 March 2020 18:36 Hits: 1

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) on Friday afternoon announced that the state will issue a "shelter in place" order starting this weekend and running through April 7.The order takes effect Saturday at 5...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/488669-illinois-to-issue-shelter-in-place-order-report