Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 20 March 2020 21:59 Hits: 11

Momentum appears to be building for a national shutdown to confront the coronavirus crisis, raising the prospect that President Trump could issue an order requiring people to stay at home.Such an order would be unp...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/488735-could-trump-declare-national-coronavirus-shutdown-momentum-is-rising