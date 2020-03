Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 20 March 2020 17:46 Hits: 0

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Friday panned a coronavirus stimulus plan introduced by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) as "inadequate," signaling that bipartisan negotiations could drag...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/488658-schumer-slams-mcconnell-stimulus-plan-as-inadequate