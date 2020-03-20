Schumer urges Trump to invoke Defense Production Act to rush medical equipment to providers

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 20 March 2020 15:38 Hits: 0

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer urged President Donald Trump by phone Friday morning to use the Defense Production Act to "get ventilators and other important medical equipment to those who need it," a Schumer spokesman said Friday morning.

"POTUS told Schumer he would, and then POTUS yelled to someone in his office to do it now," the spokesman said.

Appearing at the daily press briefing of the White House coronavirus task force shortly after the call, Trump described his conversation with Schumer (D-N.Y.) as "extremely good" and appeared optimistic regarding negotiations over the massive coronavirus relief package in Congress.

"I had a very good telephone conversation, extremely good, with Sen. Schumer a little while ago," the president said. "We were working on various elements of the deal, and the Democrats are very much wanting something to happen, and the Republicans likewise are very much wanting something to happen. And I think it will."

Trump said he also "spoke at length" with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), and insisted there exists a "tremendous spirit to get something done."

"So we'll see what happens," Trump said, "but my conversation was very good with Senator Schumer."

The president did not address the Defense Production Act. The White House did not immediately return a request for comment.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2020/03/20/schumer-urges-trump-to-invoke-defense-production-act-to-rush-medical-equipment-138883