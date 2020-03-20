How this congresswoman is using yoga (and not the Peloton bike) to stay sane in quarantine

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 20 March 2020 19:37 Hits: 12

Heard on the Hill caught up with Rep. Stephanie Murphy, an avid runner who has been self-quarantining after coming into contact with a fellow member of Congress who was diagnosed with COVID-19.

“Exercise is so critical to your mental health — at least for me, it’s a stress reliever,” the Florida Democrat said in a Skype interview Friday morning.

