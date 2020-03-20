The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

How this congresswoman is using yoga (and not the Peloton bike) to stay sane in quarantine

Heard on the Hill caught up with Rep. Stephanie Murphy, an avid runner who has been self-quarantining after coming into contact with a fellow member of Congress who was diagnosed with COVID-19.

“Exercise is so critical to your mental health — at least for me, it’s a stress reliever,” the Florida Democrat said in a Skype interview Friday morning.

