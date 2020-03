Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 20 March 2020 03:05 Hits: 7

Conservative Fox News host Tucker Carlson called on Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) to resign after reports that he sold off millions in personal stocks the week before the stock market began its steep dive ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/488576-tucker-carlson-calls-on-burr-to-resign-amid-reports-of-stock-selloff-due-to