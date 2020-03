Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 19 March 2020 19:33 Hits: 11

A photo of President Trump's notes for his Thursday press briefing with the coronavirus task force show that "Corona" was crossed out and replaced with "Chinese."Jabin Botsford, a staff photographer at The Washingt...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/488502-photo-of-trumps-notes-shows-chinese-virus-written-over-coronavirus